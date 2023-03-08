Tallahassee Police Department earns CFA reaccreditation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The city of Tallahassee announced Wednesday that the Tallahassee Police Department was reaccredited by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) with Excelsior Recognition.

The city noted that the police department earned the achievement for the second time in six years and excelsior is the highest level of sustained achievement that can be obtained by an agency.

According to CFA, to earn excelsior recognition, a law enforcement agency must earn reaccreditation for five successful cycles by the CFA and a candidate agency’s reaccreditation interval shall only be credited toward this new recognition status if conditions were not assessed by the commission.

"Accreditation is [a] rigorous process, and this news from CFA is fantastic. Achieving Excelsior status reaffirms what we know about TPD's high standards for professionalism and ability," city of Tallahassee manager Reese Goad said in a statement. "I'd like to specially commend Chief Lawrence Revell and Lt. Isaac Boykin for leading the department's participation in another successful accreditation process."

The city said an assessment team from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation oversaw the evaluation of the police department.

The city noted the police department’s evaluation included department policy, procedures, management, operations and support services.

Since 2002, the city said the Tallahassee Police Department has maintained CFA accreditation.

"The Tallahassee Police Department is proud to be one of the longest-tenured, internationally accredited law enforcement agencies in the country," Tallahassee Police Department chief Revell said in a statement. "Maintaining compliance with professionally accepted standards and achieving Excelsior Recognition is a testament to the exceptional service the agency provides to our community each day."