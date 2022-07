TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a male was killed on Tharpe Street early Friday morning.

According to police reports, the shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Tharpe Street.

This is currently an open an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call (850) 891-4200 or to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at (850)574-TIPS.