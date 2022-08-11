Tallahassee Police Department, Citizens Review Board respond to photo involving Eddie Gallagher

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Both the police review board and the Tallahassee Police Department about a training photo that's sparked outrage.

The photo was posted on Eddie Gallaghers Verified Instagram page, it shows the about 16 officers with TPD's TAC TEAM posing with Gallagher and Stronghold SOF Solutions.

In 2018, Gallagher was arrested and charged with murder for the death of an ISIS fighter, while also taking a picture with the body, but was later acquitted.

Gallagher, according to the department, was an observer with the a veteran owned company that owns a training facility in DeFuniak Springs.

The caption reads "Awesome Day of Training @stronghold_SOF_Solutions with the Tallahassee Police Department."

The Tallahassee Police Department Responded to the photo saying they were going through their active shooter training at SOF Solutions training grounds saying in part quote:

"The team utilized a facility owned by a company that asked to observe our training. This company had several of its trainers observing this training and providing input. Mr. Gallagher was one of those observers. The Tallahassee Police Department does not have a relationship with him and the company was not hired or compensated by TPD."

In Response to the training day that had people online upset about the picture with Gallagher, the Citizens Police Review Board released their own statement, that statement coming from the board's chair Edward Gaines- saying in part quote:

"I had the chance to speak with Chief Lawrence Revell in great length on Wednesday regarding his officers' training that took place last Thursday, August 4th. The Chief supported the Board reviewing its policies if that's what the Board decides to do."

That next meeting will happen at the Smith-Williams Center on September 1 at 5:30 p.m.