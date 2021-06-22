Tallahassee Police Department celebrates new promotions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few people at The Tallahassee Police department have reason to celebrate.

TPD promoted two new lieutenants and two new captains Monday afternoon. The department has operated without the captain position for nearly five years.

Newly promoted captain Danielle Davis say she's happy to accept the responsibilities of her new role, and looks forward to creating positive change.

"I'll now be a part of command staff, so I'll be that voice that I always wanted to be in the room, and get to say things that I couldn't say before and hopefully be heard and really try to make a difference," said Davis.

Davis was joined by fellow promotees Lieutenant Calvin Bedenbaugh Lieutenant Ginny Osborn, and Captain Vincent Boccio.