Tallahassee Police Department arrests woman linked to July hit and run incident

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The city of Tallahassee announced Friday that a woman was arrested by the Tallahassee Police Department in connection to a hit and run incident July 22 at the 1100 block of Thomasville Road.

According to a city of Tallahassee news release, 22-year-old Andrea OConnor turned herself in to the Leon County Detention Facility Friday.

OConnor is facing vehicular homicide without rendering aid and leaving the scene of a crash involving a fatality offenses.

According to the news release, on July 22 just before midnight OConnor was driving southbound on Thomasville Road when she allegedly struck the victim as he was walking across Thomasville Road.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from injuries sustained.

It is alleged that OConnor immediately left the scene.

During an investigation, evidence notes that OConnor exceeded the posted speed limit at the time of the incident and was on her cell phone.

Law enforcement detectives were able to establish probable cause. After consultation with the state attorney’s office, warrants for arrest were obtained for OConnor.