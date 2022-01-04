Tallahassee Police Department arrests pair in armed robbery at a hotel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested two individuals in connection with an armed robbery early Tuesday morning.

According to a post on the Tallahassee Police Department's Facebook page, just after 1 a.m., it responded to the La Casa Inn and Suites, located at 2801 North Monroe Street, in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred.

The TPD notes officers were provided descriptions of the alleged suspects and located them at the hotel.

During its investigation, the Tallahassee Police Department noted that one alleged suspect, an adult female, lured a victim into a hotel room where a second suspect, an adult male, robbed the victim of miscellaneous items at gunpoint.

The suspects then left the hotel room and the victim was able to call 911.

Both suspects were detained by Tallahassee Police Department officers.

Garrison Milton, 26, was charged with robbery with a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, while Erin Lawson, 30, was charged with robbery with a firearm.