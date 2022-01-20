Tallahassee Police Department announces arrests in shootings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced Thursday arrests in two unrelated shootings that happened this month.

TPD said in an incident synopsis 19-year-old Jahime Oglesby was arrested and was charged with attempted homicide.

Oglesby’s arrest is related to a Jan. 13 shooting at the Springfield Apartments at 1700 Joe Louis Street.

According to the initial incident report, a victim and Oglesby allegedly engaged in a verbal altercation.

Oglesby is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting the victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second arrest is in connection to an early morning shooting Jan. 7 at Good Vibes Only nightclub located at 809 Railroad Avenue.

Jordan Brown, age 21, was the second individual arrested in the incident that had one person die.

Dequan Blount was initially arrested on Jan. 8 in relation to the incident.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, through its investigation, it was determined the victim engaged in a physical altercation with Blount, knocking him on the ground.

Jordan Brown is alleged to have retrieved his firearm and began shooting the victim.

As this is occurring, Blount retrieved his firearm and also shot the victim multiple times. Both Blount and Brown ran from the scene where they made contact with officers in the 400 block of College Avenue.

Blount was transported to Leon County Jail and charged with first degree murder on Jan. 8, while Brown remained at a local hospital until his release Thursday.

Brown was transferred to Leon County Jail and charged with first degree murder.