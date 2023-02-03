Tallahassee Police Department announces arrest in string of robberies on North Monroe Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced Friday that it had made an arrest in relation to several robberies along North Monroe Street.

TPD said 33-year-old Kelvontae Odom was detained Friday and after an interview, detectives found probable cause to charge him with robbery of a Walgreens, attempted robbery and two counts of burglary of an occupied structure.

The first robbery occurred at the pharmacy store Walgreens on Thursday morning. During that incident, Odom allegedly implied that he had a firearm and ordered an employee to open a cash register. He left the scene on foot with money.

An investigation determined that the suspect was unarmed.

The second and third incidents occurred early Friday morning.

The first incident was at a Circle K gas station located on 1401 North Monroe Street.

Odom allegedly threatened to shoot a clerk and demanded money from the cash register. A security guard was approaching the store and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officers then arrived at the scene, reviewed evidence and were able to identify the suspect.

A short time later, the suspect took money from an open register during a burglary at the Circle K located at 2683 North Monroe Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, Odom was still at the scene and taken into custody.