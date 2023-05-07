Tallahassee Police Department announces arrest in North Monroe Street shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced Sunday that it had made an arrest in relation to a shooting in a parking lot on North Monroe Street that occurred late Friday morning.

TPD said 50-year-old Johnathan Wooten was arrested and is facing attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by an out-of-state convicted felon offenses.

Two victims - a man and a woman - sustained injuries during to the shooting and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The police department said during its investigation, it determined Wooten, who was the driver of the vehicle, and the two victims went to the Envision Credit Union, located on the 600 block of North Monroe Street, to withdraw money to purchase illegal narcotics.

After arrival to the credit union, an argument occurred and it is alleged Wooten shot the man and woman, then fled the scene.

TPD notified multiple law enforcement agencies in the region of the suspect vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was located hours later in Thomas County, Georgia and a pursuit was initiated by the Thomas County Sheriff's Office, the Georgia State Patrol, the Thomasville Police Department and the United States Marshals Service.

Two individuals were apprehended with the vehicle, while a third person was apprehended at another location in Thomas County.

The investigation also determined two of the three individuals who were apprehended were not involved in the shooting and were released.

Wooten is expected to be extradited to the Leon County Detention Facility.

The Tallahassee Police Department acknowledged the Leon County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol assistance with the incident.