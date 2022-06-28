TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced Tuesday an arrest stemming from a June 11 incident.

TPD says 18-year-old Dominick McBride was arrested and is facing attempted first degree murder and carrying a concealed firearm without a license offenses.

The Tallahassee Police Department says during its investigation, multiple subjects engaged in a physical altercation inside the McDonald’s located at the 2800 block of South Monroe Street.

When the altercation escalated, two individuals in the dispute displayed handguns and began shooting at each other.

The TDP report notes the incident went into the parking lot of the fast food restaurant. The report adds as an unarmed victim of the physical altercation attempted to disengage; the arrestee fired at him.

The victim was not injured, but the second shooter sustained serious injuries.