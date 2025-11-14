Tallahassee Police Department: 33-year-old man arrested for making school threats

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Tallahassee Police Department announced on Friday afternoon the arrest of 33-year-old Demetrius Murray, who's charged with making written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

TPD says this comes after the department received calls regarding an armed individual in the area of a local school campus. The report didn't state which campus. They say the initial call came from out of state, but thanks to the concerned caller, local law enforcement was notified.

The report states TPD, along with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, sent patrol officers and deputies out to secure the area. They say less than two hours after the original call, Murray was found in Gadsden County and was taken into custody by the sheriff's office.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said in part,

"We take all threats seriously and remain fully committed to investigating each one to the fullest extent of the law to ensure the safety of our community.”

