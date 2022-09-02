Tallahassee Police Citizens Advisory Board reviews officer training policy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Citizens Advisory Board wrapped up its monthly meeting Thursday.

One topic they focused on was reviewing the Tallahassee Police Department's training policy.

This comes after the department's TAC-team took a photo with a controversial former Navy Seal.

"To me that was disgusting," Regina Joseph said.

Joseph spent five minutes during the Tallahassee Police Citizen's Review Board's public comment to express her concerns about the Tallahassee Police Department's photo posing with former Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher.

"I felt like it was very very important for me, morally, to show the the Citizens review board and their members that they should take a stand against this," Joseph said.

In 2018, Gallagher was arrested and charged with murder for the death of an ISIS fighter, while also taking a picture with the body, but was later acquitted.

On Aug. 4, Gallagher posted a photo with TPD's TAC Team during active shooter training. The facility they used; owned by Stronghold SOF Solutions in Defuniak Springs.

TPD denies that they knew Gallagher was going to be present at the shooting and he was only there to observe - however - review board chairperson Edward Gaines says they're looking at TPD's training policy not because of Gallagher, but to help prevent controversial figures from being intertwined with the department in general.

"This was several hours of training. Mr. Gallagher was present; what if it was someone from Black Lives Matter or the new Black Panther Policy or someone from QAnon, maybe someone who to the general public, is controversial," Gaines said.

During their Thursday night meeting-- the board says they're putting the discussion to review TPD's training policy for their next meeting - Gaines says at that time - they'll be able to ask the police department more questions about training procedures-- and what happened during that training in August.

"It's not an interrogation, lets get that straight. It's really to help us understand, and us being the board and the community, of really how did we get to this point," Gaines said.

The next citizens review board meeting is Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Smith-Williams Service Center.