Tallahassee Police begin #TweetAlongTPD

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department launched their new tweet along initiative Tuesday.

Throughout a 4-10pm shift, they'll share debriefings of police activity on their Twitter account as incidents occur.

It's an effort to increase community engagement and provide community members with a more insightful perspective of what officers deal with on a daily basis.

"We hope to share the calls for service, as well as the community interactions that we're having, so we hope that the community will follow along and that they'll enjoy this and it'll be something that's fun for them, but we also hope to provide insight," said Heather Merritt, TPD's Assistant Director of COmmunications and Marketing.

Merrit says, in accordance with their broader "Here for You" initiative, they hope to offer live tweeting like this more often as time permits.