Tallahassee police add proactive patrol areas to prevent pedestrian fatality

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Before Tallahassee has another record setting year for bicycle and pedestrian fatalities, the Tallahassee Police Department is stepping in with new pro-active patrolling.

"So far this year, we've had four fatalities, of pedestrians and bicyclists, two for each," said Tallahassee Police detective William Deming.

To lower those numbers, TPD will add the following High Visibility Enforement patrols areas starting November 1:

Monroe Street from Balsam Terrace to Callaway Road from 11 a.m. to midnight on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays

West Pensacola Street from Appleyard Drive to Flamingo Way from 12-9 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays

West Tennessee Street from Tennessee Capital Boulevard to Anole Drive from 2 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

S. 90 from Macomb Street to Meridian Street from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

"Those areas were selected based on the crash data for the past, I believe 5 years," said Deming. "Those are the most notorious areas where crashes are located and a lot of our fatalities have occurred."

They'll be looking out for a few things, he explains.

"Speed is probably the big factor, pedestrians not obeying or walking across crosswalks," says Deming, adding "poor lighting, dark clothing, vehicles not being able to see them, impairment's also a factor, so it's kind of just a perfect storm of circumstances.

Earl Holliday says he took up bike riding more since COVID closed most gyms.

"I ride my bicycle Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday," Holliday shares.

He says he's had to be extra careful on the roads because "people coming from out of these here parking lots and whatever and a whole lot of times like, they ain't looking but one way," says Holliday. "Sometimes they may be texting or have their minds somewhere else, the way they looking one way. And that's the reason why I'm very cautious while I'm out here, because people could get hurt."

All the more reason Demings says, We're asking Tallahassee to slow down, obey the posted speed limits, obey all the traffic control devices."

Officers will work to educate people first before issuing related citations.

