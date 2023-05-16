Tallahassee PD to hold annual memorial service for fallen officers

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — To honor fallen law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty, Tallahassee Police Department will hold their annual memorial ceremony Thursday.

The ceremony, according to the City of Tallahassee, is an event to commemorate officers who have bravely and courageously gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving the community.

Flags will be lowered to half-staff for the day by TPD's Honor Guard.

Seventh Avenue will be shut down from 8:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. between Thomasville Road and Monroe Street for the ceremony.

For those interested in watching the ceremony, a live stream will take place Thursday, May 18, beginning at 9 a.m. on TPD's Facebook page.