Tallahassee PD respond to 'death investigation' on Cochran Drive

Tallahassee Police Department announced Wednesday evening that they are investigating a death.

TPD says a shooting took place just before 7 p.m. in the 800 block of Cochran Drive.

An adult female victim was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The police department says the incident occurred inside a home, and all parties that were involved have been identified.

Anyone with information should contact TPD at 850-891-4200. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.