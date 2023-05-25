Tallahassee PD receives grief toys for victims

Tallahassee Police Department received a "care package" on Wednesday from the local chapter of the American Sewing Guild.

Over 50 handmade comfort bears were given to TPD for them to give to children they encounter during potentially traumatic situations.

"I think it gives the kids a good perspective that we're there to help and people care about them," said officer David Alford. "These are traumatic situations for them and they're really upset. It shows them that there are people out there that care and understand."

This was not the first delivery of its kind. The American Sewing Guild has been delivering these comfort bears for years.