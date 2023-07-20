Tallahassee PD investigating Westcott Street shooting

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after a shooting took place Wednesday night, leaving one person with a gunshot wound to his leg.

According to TPD, the shooting took place around 11:41 p.m. at the 700 block of Westcott Street. Officers responded to the area due to a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

He was later transported to a local hospital for treatment, TPD says.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is open and active.