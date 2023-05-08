Watch Now
Tallahassee PD investigating two weekend shootings

Posted at 11:50 AM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 11:50:57-04

Two shootings occurred in two different neighborhoods over the weekend.

The first shooting took place around 4:13 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Sunridge Road. According to Tallahassee Police Department, the victim, an adult female, was struck by a bullet that came through her window.

She sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

A second shooting also took place on Saturday around 5:31 a.m. at Acasa Ocala Apartments.

TPD states an adult male victim arrived at a local hospital, advising he was shot in the Ocala Road area. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Cars that were struck by gunfire were also located at the scene.

At this time, no arrests have been made in either incident and both are ongoing investigations.

