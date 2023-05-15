Tallahassee PD investigating two Sunday shooting incidents

Tallahassee Police Department is investigating two shooting incidents that occurred Sunday. One of the shooting incidents left one teen male with a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to HCA Florida Southwood Emergency around 7:07 p.m. on Sunday due to a juvenile teenage male arriving with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hip. According to TPD, the juvenile advised the shooting took place in the 3100 block of Dunkeld Ct. earlier that day.

Once officers responded to that location, no evidence was found to confirm that a shooting occurred in the area. TPD says it is unclear where the shooting took place.

A second shooting incident took place in a neighborhood near Capital Circle NE and Miccosukee Road around 8:55 p.m. that same day. According to TPD, an adult male and an adult female were traveling in their car in the area when someone shot at them.

The adult male and adult female then drove themselves to a local hospital due to suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

TPD says at this time it is unclear what circumstances led up to both shooting incidents and both are ongoing investigations.