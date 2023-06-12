Tallahassee PD investigating homicide outside of Motel 6

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — One man died early Saturday morning in the parking lot of Motel 6.

Tallahassee Police Department said they responded to Motel 6, located at 2738 N. Monroe Street, around 12:20 a.m. due to hearing several gunshots while in the area.

A large crowd of people were located in the parking lot once officers arrived to the area. The male victim was also located, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to TPD, Leon County Emergency Management Services arrived on scene to render aid but the man died a short time later.

All involved parties have been identified but the events that led up to the shooting are still being investigated.

This remains an active and open investigation.

