Tallahassee PD holds memorial service to honor fallen officers

Tallahassee Police Department held a memorial service Thursday to honor the men and women who lost their lives serving our community.

Roses were laid on the memorial for the lives of 15 officers as far back as 1988. The flags outside the department were also lowered to half staff by the TPD Honor Guard.

Chief Lawrence Revell shared his thoughts about the fallen officers. "When i think about those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, they did it without hesitation," said Revell.

Chief Revell also quoted on of the honored officers, Sgt. Dale Green, who once said "Honor is a debt that I owe to those who see it in me...."