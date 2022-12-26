Tallahassee Pastors hosts city-wide prayer as a call to action to stop the violence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A city-wide prayer is what one pastor is trying to make happen to help put an end to violence once and for all.

On Dec.27, a group of local pastors will gather and plan out what will be a city-wide prayer. More than 100 pastors have been invited to attend the event by Pastor Judy Mandrell. She says the idea came to her after, yet another shooting took place in the Capital City.

Mandrell hopes this event won’t just stop here but continue throughout the year. “We’re praying that the shooting stops. We’re praying that these young men, young women, these families get help. We’re praying for our government, we’re praying for our law enforcement, we’re praying for the school system," said Judy Mandrell.

The event will be held on Jan. 4 in front of the Capitol.

