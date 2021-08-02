Watch
Tallahassee pastor shooting 50,000 free throws in 50 days

Posted at 1:37 AM, Aug 02, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One Tallahassee pastor is looking to make a difference 95 hundred miles away with the power of basketball.

Perry Dissmore is a pastor at Freedom Church, and he's shooting 50,000 free throws in 50 days to help raise money to build a basketball court in Sri Lanka.

Dissmore has so far raised more than 45 thousand dollars for his goal, and hopes to finish off the next 5 days strong to help those in need.

"We're going to use this to teach kids basketball, use this for church camps, use this possibly as a place to meet for church," said Dissmore. "I've been over there in Sri Lanka and it's kind of a small, poor country, but this is going to be a blessing to them, and they're going to use this to be a blessing for the kingdom of God."

