Tallahassee parents to hold "read and play" activities for families this summer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two Tallahassee Parents are trying to bring their community together through community activities every Wednesday this summer.

Starting on June 8, Tally Tots Soft Play will be holding their Tally-Read-And-Play program where they'll offer readings and play activities in different communities across Tallahassee.

Elaine and Matt Mason said they wanted to start this initiative to help bring their community together while offering fun and safe activities for the city's children.

"We have a young family, we have a 9-year-old and we have a 6-year-old, and you see tons of tragedy in the news and there's a lot of serious things going on in the world and it's just real serious for us to try and promote healthy development in kids" said Matt Mason.

This is part of the Mason's larger goal of raising $50,000 dollars to put up a community center in Tallahassee to offer even more programs for families.