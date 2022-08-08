Tallahassee parents take advantage of free back-to-school haircuts, shoes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Woodville Community Center on Saturday was turned into a barbershop.

"It's just totally a blessing that people within the community step up and serve the community," said parent Yolanda Moye-Malone.

But not just any kind of barbershop, a free barbershop.

Moye-Malone stopped by Rick "The Barber" Thompsons 18th annual free back to school haircut day.

With practically everything rising in cost these days, Moye-Malone says having the oppurtunity to check some things off her back to school list, for free, really does add up.

"A lot of times, people talk about under-served communities, but it's great when a community can step up and serve itself," said Moye-Malone.

Thompson said he and his partners usually do around two to three hundred haircuts per year.

"I was born and raised here in Woodville, and I knew what it was like not to have a book bag, not to have a haircut, and I said if I could ever get a chance to come back and do that, I would," said Thompson.

Across town, also giving back for school kids this year, The Family Worship and Praise Center, turning the Tucker Civic Center into a shoe store.

With over 4,000 shoes given away for free, Pastor Quincy Griffin of Family Worship and Praise said saving parents a few hundred dollars is needed, especially today.

"We're just vessels, we're just ready to help those children, and let me tell you, there's nothing better than seeing the smiles on their faces," said Pastor Griffin.