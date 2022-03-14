Tallahassee parents create country-wide wellness challenge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Pan-American Wellness Tour kicking off this month in Tallahassee is looking to get your body and mind in shape for 2022.

Tylisha and Dave Monroe, who started the challenge, said that they've had their own wellness journey's. The two previously struggled with obesity.

Now they want to help others get on track through overall wellness.

The tour incorporates 13 states, and will help anyone interested in guidance through physical, mental, and spiritual wellness by providing nutrition tips and even workout plans.

"We too our still on our journey along the way and we're just trying to join forces for people to grow with us," said Tylisha. "Grow with us into our wellness, being able to step into a healthier and wealthier lifestyle because most of the time we don't know that we're sick and once we get into a community of joining forces, we all can heal together."

The Monroe's say the quickest way to get involved in the challenge is to join their Facebook Group, the Pan-American Wellness Tour, and reach out to them. The challenge is completely free.