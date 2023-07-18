Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic named official healthcare provider for LCS

Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic (TOC) will now officially serve as the "official team physicians and healthcare provider" for Leon County Schools, according to the school district and clinic.

"For years TOC physicians have volunteered their time and care at countless LCS athletic events, and we are proud to continue this partnership well into the future," said Superintendent Rocky Hanna. "The safety of our students is our top priority, and this agreement ensures that our student athletes will continue to have access to the best care and attention they can have here in Leon County."

While continuing to serve at district athletic events, TOC will also assist with supporting high school athletic programs and operations at Gene Cox Stadium.

TOC CEO Michael Boblitz says TOC stands committed to setting the benchmark in sports medicine care as they continue to forge ahead together.

"50 years ago, TOC was established on addressing gaps in orthopedic care to our youth and student athletes," said Boblitz. "Today, that mission remains unwavering, as we work tirelessly on injury prevention and prioritize the holistic well-being of our community's student athletes."