Tallahassee organizations use Saturday to help people experiencing homelessness

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Jason Naugle spent his day helping Connections Church on South Monroe Street. That church is the place where you can find him every Sunday. He spent his Saturday helping feed and giving backpacks stuffed with supplies to those experiencing homelessness.

However, even though Naugle is a volunteer at the Churches giveback day, he's been experiencing homelessness on and off since 2014, and he credits his church for getting through the tough times.

"They were there for me when nobody else was," said Naugle.

For over 10 years, Connections Church in Tallahassee has been serving the faith and physical needs of Tallahassee's homeless. Pastors Jeff and Deniz Franck say their celebration was in partnership with the Jerusalem Project that's designed to spread good works and faith through acts of service.

"These are my people, these are the people that we serve, this is our mission, and this is what we were called to do," said Franck.

The Big Bend Continuum Care said in a report to Leon County and Tallahassee City Commissioners in July of 2021 that their agency was seeing around 136 un-sheltered people living in makeshift camps or on the street in Tallahassee, and 283 sheltered people living in homeless shelters.

To also help those who are on the front of the homelessness crisis, The Horne Foundation in Tallahassee is holding three kickball tournaments across Florida's Panhandle to raise $10,000 for homeless shelters.

Joketra Horne of the Horne Foundation says that they wanted a fun way combat homelessness with $5,000 from Saturday's Tallahassee tournament going to City Walk Urban Mission on Mahan Drive.

"They all are on board with the mission, everyone is about service, and a part of our mission is service, honor, respect and love," Horne.

Renee Miller, who runs City Walk, said the money will go towards operating and utility expenses. Serving over 60 clients in their shelter, she says the support from the community means the world to her, and the people she serves.

"It's amazing," said Miller. "I know that there are a lot of individuals and organizations that see the need, you know, it is a hard job, it is a hard mission to run, and there are a lot of expenses that go into it, so it's gravely needed."