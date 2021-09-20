Tallahassee organizations planning vaccine outreach programs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Keisha Brown, who runs Brain Building Consulting, is making a big leap in distributing COVID-19 vaccines.

"We're just trying to mitigate the spread of COVID," said Brown.

Brain Building Consulting works with childcare centers to formulate the best learning plans for the centers they work with.

Now, they'll be working with those childcare centers to provide vaccines and information to parents picking up their children at the end of the day.

For centers that participate, Brown says there will be incentives.

"The incentives are monetary," said Brown. "Each Center will be offered a monetary donation to the center for the billing of classroom supplies."

Each center could receive up to 300 dollars.

The money coming from Brain Building is part of a $50,000 outreach grant from the Tallahassee-Leon County Coronavirus Vaccination Community Education and Engagement Task Force that was given to 10 organizations.

Also utilizing the money, ALARM International Church, they say that instead of giving out vaccines, they'll be giving out vaccine information during one of Florida A&M's football tailgates.

Kevin Alford with ALARM International says they're focusing on minority communities that may be more hesitant towards receiving the vaccine.

"It is important that we not only take the lead in spiritual matters, but also matters that deal with a persons everyday life," said Peters.

With COVID-19 cases decreasing statewide, organizations hoping that their work in distributing the vaccine, and fighting misinformation will help save lives across the state and country.

"And that is why it's important and vital that we are that face and voice in the community."