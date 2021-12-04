Tallahassee organizations meeting the need this holiday season

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WTXL) — Bartram Jackson, who served in the Vietnam War, was one in about 60 veterans that left Lake Ella Saturday morning with a fresh-cut Christmas tree for free.

"It makes me feel real good, and it makes me feel like someone out there cares about us," said Jackson.

In its sixth year giving out Christmas trees, Holidays for Heroes wanted to do something special for veterans across Tallahassee.

"Just to give back to the people that were willing to give everything for us, it's a great feeling, they show up and they're just so appreciative about it," said Phillip Todd.

With Tallahassee still dealing with the effects of the pandemic, the Salvation Army says that there is still a slight increase in the need for help.

Showing that although Florida may be opened back up, there are still those who need assistance.

"Last year during the pandemic, our numbers were extremely high out of normal. So people that came, we were there to help them because when the Salvation Army, when we serve people, we serve them with no discrimination," said Wildish.

Also meeting the need this holiday season, the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club.

The Buffalo Soldiers gave $100 to 20 kids to buy some Christmas cheer Saturday morning.

Thunder Horse, a longstanding member of the club, wanted to make sure they could help as many kids as they could this Christmas who are part of the Boys & Girls Club and the foster system.

"We think that we should take a lead role in letting our kids know that we care about them, that we want them to have a wonderful, happy, and very very Merry Christmas," said Thunder Horse.

Organizations this holiday season meeting the needs of Veterans, families, and children this holiday season.

And Holidays for Heroes will be giving out 20 Christmas trees for veterans in Perry Sunday morning at 9:00 a.m. at the Save-A-Lot parking lot.