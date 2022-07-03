Tallahassee organizations continue Ukraine relief efforts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For Leo and Hanna Makarov and their family of five, fleeing Ukraine on the day of the Russian invasion was one of the hardest things they've had to do.

"It's very difficult to talk about emotions in this case because it's so mixed up," said Leo. "There's all kinds of emotions."

Finding, a refuge in Europe, the family just relocated to Tallahassee in June, leaving behind friends, family and everything they've worked for.

"We have lost our houses, I have lost my job, my car, and everything that I've had," said Leo. "So it's like a mix of feelings."

The Makarovs got to Tallahassee with the help of Theresa Fillmon of His Kids Too.

The organization is focused on helping those in need, including refugees from Ukraine.

Fillmon said having the Makarov family here in Tallahassee is bittersweet.

"We would have liked them to have come over in different circumstances, definitely, we loved them when they were in Ukraine and we love them in the United States," said Fillmon.

Fillmon says they are working on bringing another Family into Tallahassee from Ukraine. She adds the organization needs support from the community to help support their families.

"We'll be paying rent for where they'll be living, so we'll need funding for that," said Fillmon. "They'll be coming in needing things like clothing and other types of things."

While His Kids Too is helping families here in Tallahassee, the Tallahassee Rotary Club Northside is helping families still in the country.

Damon Victor of Rotary Club Northside says they've helped raise over $70,000 for relief efforts like first aid, tourniquets, and even water filtration kits.

Victor adds their efforts wouldn't be possible without support from the community.

"It's been overwhelming to see the outpouring of hope and love and people see this war in Ukraine and they want to do what they can to help," said Victor.

Leo is also thankful for the support.

"All I can say to the people, thank you for supporting my country and thank you for supporting my family," said Leo.