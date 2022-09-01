Tallahassee organizations are reminding the community that resources are available for substance abuse

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In the Big Bend, local agencies are remembering the lives lost most recently to a rash of fentanyl overdoses and deaths in Gadsden County.

Local organizations in the Big Bend are serving as a resource for anyone struggling with substance abuse.

In the past two months the big bend has seen hundreds of drug overdoses.

The common theme, fentanyl.

It's a synthetic opioid that people are using to cut different drugs.

Disc Village in Tallahassee is doing their best to be a resource for anyone struggling with substance abuse.

"The people that we serve are a part of our local community and what impacts the person beside us also impacts us," said Adrienne Ayers, Leon County adult services supervisor.

Adrienne Ayers, Leon County adult supervisor with disc village said the main priority is providing information to the communities in need.

Disc Village has been an active outlet for 50 years throughout the Big Bend.

Providing counseling, case management, and everything needed for a successful recovery.

Disc Village also has Narcan available.

The medication helps resuscitate patients who overdosed by blocking the effects of opioids.

"When you talk to the family members that go through this experience having this type of option available to bring that loved one back changes lives," said Jordan Cowart, Chief Operations Officer with Disc Village.

Cowart said that's why having Narcan available to the community can give families a second chance.

Over at North West Florida Health Network, they're working on communicating with at-risk communities about what happens when you take a chance with using drugs.

"Fentanyl does kill. That its not something to mess around with and often time you may come into contact with fentnayl without realizing it," said Watkins.

Watkins said continuing to be a voice in the community can change the outcome of a decision.

Disc Village provides services in eight counties surrounding the Big Bend.