Tallahassee organization to hold information session on Critical Race Theory

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Critical Race Theory has been generating a lot of buzz over the last few months.

To shed some light on the topic, the Tallahassee 2nd Infantry Regiment is hosting an informational session this weekend.

The goal is to engage the conversation among parents, students, youth leaders, and teachers.

From there, they want to define what CRT means and what impacts it will have on schools, families, and communities in the future.

Jarvis Rosier is the President and Founder of the 2nd Infantry Regiment United States Colored Troops. He says this will be an opportunity to ask those important questions.

"I think a lot of people are unaware of it and they're confused with what's going on we're going to have an excellent individual there Dr. Thompson is going to be talking about it bringing the community up to steps on that because it's got a lot of moving parts but it's parts that we need to be aware of," Rosier said.

The Critical Race Theory session is part of the Walk Through Living History Day event that's happening at Speed Spencer Stephens Park this Saturday.

The CRT sessions will be offered twice on Saturday at 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM.