Tallahassee orders City Walk to stop operating as transitional housing facility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — According to Tallahassee's code enforcement violation notice, City Walk has five days to stop acting as a shelter.

Despite the order, City Walk Director says they will continue.

"I've had a hard time and Mrs. Renee and her husband brought me on board," said William A, a client at City Walk.

Director Renee Miller says people like William, are why they aren't planning to shut down their shelter anytime soon.

"People will die, people would have died. We're saving lives in a pandemic and its an emergency," Miller said.

The shelter, getting lots of negative feedback from neighbors and businesses along Mahan Drive, is now in violation with the city.

A letter served to City Walk Monday from Tallahassee Code Enforcement says:

"A valid site plan approval is required for a transitional residential facility. Cease the transitional residential facility use."

City Walks permit to operate as a shelter was denied earlier this month, with City Walk looking to appeal.

If they continue to house people;

"There will be fines that would accrue per day, I think the max is 250 per day for everyday we don't comply," said Miller.

If they don't, the city says a lien on the property could be the next action until they are in compliance.

People who live there say they are hoping for the best.

"I hope it keeps continuing because people like me would be flat out of luck," said Julia Uhland.

City Walk says they will continue to fight even if that means going to court.

"I'll stand by my conviction," Miller said.

There will be a Code Magistrate hearing on April 1st where City Walk's case will be discussed.