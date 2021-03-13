Tallahassee nonprofit gives out 15,000 pieces of furniture in 20 years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The pandemic has cost millions of people their jobs, while causing many to worry if they are going to be able to afford next month’s rent.

A local nonprofit is working with families to give them one less thing to worry about by offering free furniture.

Program Manager with the Furniture Bank Jon Hinkle said he has spent the last 20 years working to serve people with one goal in mind.

"Help them get back on their feet," Hinkle said.

Hinkle works with with the nonprofit ECHO or Emergency Care Help Organization, who helping people in crisis or poverty.

They receive furniture from the bank to give out to families in need.

"They found a new place to live but, ya know, with first month's rent and security deposit there is probably no money left to buy furniture," Hinkle said.

They mostly collect beds, couches, dresses or a table and chair set.

Hinkle said they also build furniture, if necessary.

Over the years, they've given out about 15,000 pieces to families across the Big bend.

"There is no place to sleep, you sleep on the floor," Hinkle said. "There is no place to eat, you eat on the floor, and I can assume that would be very depressing and not very favorable for you to try to work out things and get back to where you've been."

Hinkle is currently looking for gently-used furniture and volunteers to deliver items to families.

You can reach out to Hinkle at jhinkle@echotlh.org or visit the Furniture Bank at 1630-F Old Bainbridge Rd.