Tallahassee non-profit opens curtains on sensory-friendly play Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One non-profit organization in Tallahassee is trying to make theatre more accessible for children with needs.

Making Light Productions is putting on a sensory-friendly play this Saturday. It's called "Could you Hug a Cactus."

The play features poems from Phillip Van Wagoner and some amazing art.

Crew and cast members say a sensory-friendly show is something they've been wanting to do for quite some time.

"The lights will be a lot higher so that everyone can see and it won't be as dark. And the sounds will be a lot quieter so people who have a hard time with hearing loud noises will feel a little bit more at home," says 13-year-old Zola Geyer, a director of the play. "Everyone can bring their comfort items and have quiet places to chill."

The sensory-friendly play will take place at Making Light Productions just off of Blairstone Road.

Tickets are $5 and you can buy tickets online by clicking here.