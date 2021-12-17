Tallahassee non-profit brings holiday comfort to decorating Christmas tree

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The holidays can be hard on a lot of families, especially so for those who have lost someone close.

One local group is working to take away some of that pain at Governor's Square Mall in Tallahassee.

Near the food court, there's a 15-foot tree decorated with ornaments that represent a loved one.

"Every year I buy an ornament in memory of my parent," Carol Allman said.

Allman volunteers with Big Bend Hospice.

"And I take great to light when putting them on the Christmas tree," Allman added.

Since 1993, Big Bend Hospice has been putting up the special tree at Governor's Square Mall.

"This is one way we can continue to honor someone's life and the family can share in that with the messages that are written and attached to each ornament," Connie Palmer the Director of Special Events Foundation Manager at Big Bend Hospice said.

Allman has been volunteering on this project for 10 years.

Working to help other families who may be grieving the loss of a loved one.

"It's a great comfort to know that you've done something for people that you love and people that you miss," Allman said.

Big Bend Hospice helps patients going through advanced illness along with their families through a number of programs and services.

The money raised from the sale of the ornaments goes toward that mission, and it's not just at the mall.

They have a number of trees set up across the Big Bend including locations in Franklin, Gadsden and Wakulla counties.

"It's a special feeling. It's cathartic I guess you can say and to see it hung on the tree," Connie Palmer told ABC 27.

Trees that they hope will brighten holidays for many in our area.

If you're thinking about participating in the Tree of Remembrance it's not too late to purchase an ornament.

There are a number of price levels ranging from $10 to $300.

For more information visit their website by clicking here.