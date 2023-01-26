Tallahassee neighborhood cleans up after severe weather Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Clean up efforts were underway Wednesday afternoon for a home off Victory Gardens Drive in Tallahassee.

It was in the line of strong storms that rolled through Leon County earlier Wednesday morning.

The homeowner told ABC 27 that the winds knocked over a large tree on his property around 10:30 a.m. - causing damage to his car, three holes in his roof, and a downed power line.

Luckily, a few of his neighbors helped him remove the tree, tarp his roof and clean up the debris.

Utility crews worked along the road to repair the power lines; even though his home won't see power until the meter that was ripped off his house is fixed.

Meteorology student at Florida State University Garrett Harvey stumbled upon the damage while driving around Tallahassee to see the damage and answer his own questions.

"What was the track like? What exactly did the storm do? Was it strong at one point? Was it rather weak? and obviously I saw the result it was pretty strong at one point," Harvey said.

One of houses with the most damage Harvey saw was the home off of Victory Gardens.

Although he feels for the homeowner, he thinks people in the capital city were still lucky.

"It still caused extensive damage but it could've been a lot worse, especially considering it was headed at Tallahassee at one point and glad it didn't do anything more than what it already did," Harvey said.

Director of Leon County's Emergency Management Kevin Peters says we'll likely see more storms like Wednesday's as we head into the spring months and people should be prepared.

"Planning ahead and knowing what's going to happen with your safety plan and taking it to action when a warning comes out is very important. It's not just hurricanes in our areas, as today proves, its all year round that we need to be prepared for hazardous weather," Peters said.