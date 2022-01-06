Tallahassee NAACP hosts community discussion on Leon County Sheriff's Office's 'Anatomy of a Homicide' report

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With in-depth statistics in hand, the quest to reduce crime is on in Leon County. As commissioners look at policy, The Tallahassee NAACP opened the floor to hear the community's thoughts.

"It gives us a start about where we need to start," said Willie Williams.

In November, Leon Sheriff's Office released Anatomy of a Homicide: a report taking a closer look at violent crimes over the last five years.

"What we really lack is a resource center, reentry center more than what we have. We need something a little more comprehensive to address the needs. And another point is mental illness," said Stanley Sims.

The report found 75% of victims and 69% of offenders within the sample were Black.

The 32304 and 32301 ZIP codes combined accounts for 57% of the homicides.

But the report shows those two zip codes alone only account for 27% of Leon County's population.

"What is it that we need to do to have a positive effect on the things in the report?" said Willie Williams.

As NAACP members brainstorm ideas, Leon County Commission is in the midst of creating a Commission on the Status of Men and Boys.

"We believe with a focused intervention in those areas could be a different result," said Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor.

Commission Chairman Bill Proctor says he hopes to begin seating the board as early as February. That board would consist of people tapped by city and county commissioners, Leon county schools, and organizations like the NAACP.

"We have resources. It's about coordinating it," said Commissioner Proctor.