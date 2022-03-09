Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare's Animal Therapy program healing one person at a time

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If you feel better every time you see your pet, it's not your imagination!

That's why Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare is using animal therapy to help people dealing with pain.

Director, Stephanie Perkins, says research shows people experience a decrease in cortisol, the body's stress hormones, and an increase in endorphins, the body's natural pain relievers.

TMH's animal therapy teams visit people at the hospital, local nursing homes, schools, and more across the Big Bend.

Some animals are even trained to help patients with rehabilitation and mobility. All, while making them smile.

"Sometimes we get squeals, sometimes we get crying, it really depends on the patient and what's happening with them in their lives. It's not only an emotional reaction it's also biological and physiological as well."

Right now, they have over 200 animal therapy teams with 6 different species.

TMH is always looking for volunteers to join this program so they can serve more people and organizations across the Big Bend.

