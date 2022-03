TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare is updating its visitor policy as COVID-19 cases in the local community continue to decline.

"We will determine a TMH COVID-19 Level of High, Medium or Low using several local indicators and data from the CDC. The COVID-19 Level will determine our visitor guidelines. We’re currently at Low, meaning most areas throughout TMH have no visitor restrictions."

This new policy begins Monday, March 14.