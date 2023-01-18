Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare offering volunteer summer camp for teens

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Melidna Pace, the Director of Volunteer Services at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, says early career programs offered at TMH is helping contribute to more young people entering into the health care field.

The Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare is offering a summer program for high school Juniors and Seniors looking to pursue a career in the health care.

This 3-week intense program allows students to be exposed to various health care units.

Eurica Burch, a nursing instructor at Godby High school, said nursing programs offered to high schoolers play a big factor to help improve the nationwide nursing shortage.

"Because of the nursing shortage and because of people retiring we need young people to step in and just help with our elderly and just help in our county all around," said Burch.

Godby High School also offers a 2-year nursing program for students wanting to pursue a career in nursing.

The Florida Center for Nursing expects by 2025 the state will lose half the number of nurses currently employed.

That shortage, Jada Whaley knows will be a challenge but is ready to go down the health care path. The 12th grade student enrolled in Goby's nursing program and said she doesn't take this opportunity for granted.

"The Shortage is making people more people do not want to be nurse so basically being a nurse is hard but just make sure it's something you really want to do," said Whaley.

This nursing program at Goby high allows students to become CNA's once they graduate and further on their career in the health care field.

"Like I said for one its free for us and we get actually hands on experience we don't just do stuff with mannequin we actually go out to the facility and deal with real people so it's just like a great experience," said Whaley.

