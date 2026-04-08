TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare hosted a Donate Life Month ceremony on Tuesday to honor organ donors and celebrate recipients.

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Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare honors organ donors and celebrates recipients at Donate Life ceremony Tuesday

Olivia Hand attended the event with her daughter, Clara Ann, who received a new heart just over a year ago. Hand said her daughter was struggling before the transplant, but is now thriving.

Organ donation gives families a second chance, Hand said.

"It's a hard decision to make, but it is so impactful. It is so important. It allows other families to be whole. It allows other families to thrive, and so we're grateful for that," Hand said.

The ceremony also featured stories from donor families. Hospital leaders hope these stories encourage more people to register as organ donors.

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