Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare calls on community to 'Go Pink' for breast cancer awareness

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Getting the community to "Go Pink" this October.

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare is helping people show support for breast cancer awareness, in front of their homes and businesses, with a sign that says "Go Pink."

Breast cancer is the number one diagnosed and treated cancer at TMH, with over 400 patients just last year.

Oncology Administrator, Kathy Brooks, says its community efforts like this will spark hope for patients and families in the future.

"Just seeing that sign will lead someone to go and get a mammogram and for someone who is going through it at the moment I think that it also provides hope and support," Brooks said.

The "Go Pink" yard signs are available for the community to pick up at the Tallahassee Memorial Cancer Center.

TMH is also looking for community donations to support local patients fighting cancer, specifically, patients who face health disparities like lack of transportation and health insurance.

Check out their website here for more.