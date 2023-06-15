Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare celebrating graduates in healthcare field

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare is celebrating graduates in the healthcare field.

The hospital is hosting a grad bash for recent and upcoming graduates in healthcare from local institutions. Chief Clinical Officer Ryan Smith said the event serves two purposes for both the graduates and TMH.

"Two purposes is to celebrate them and two, as a career opportunity to showcase what we have to offer here at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare," said Smith.

The ultimate goal of the grad bash which includes opportunities to tour the various departments of the hospital is to retain the local talent from our institutions in the area.

