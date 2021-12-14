Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare awarded $2.9 million grant for maternal care

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare was awarded a $2.9 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

The aim of the grant is to broaden TMH’s Obstetrics (OB) Fellowship program.

According to TMH, the grant allows its Family Medicine Residency Program to institute a new Leaders in Maternal Health fellowship track and expand their rural maternal health services to Franklin, Calhoun and Liberty counties.

Maternal care in rural American in recent years has lacked support.

The Family Medicine Residency Program also supports underserved populations in need of perinatal care in Leon, Gadsden, Madison, Jefferson, Taylor and Wakulla counties.

The grant was spearheaded by Dr. Tanya Evers and Dr. Michael Allison, faculty of the Tallahassee Memorial Family Medicine Residency Program.

“Our hope is to grow what we know can be a successful outreach program – one that started with the vision of Dr. Alexander D. Brickler and the midwifery program he instituted in neighboring counties decades ago, which is still in effect today,” noted Dr. Evers.