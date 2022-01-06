Tallahassee Memorial adjusts visitor policy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare announced Thursday morning that they would be temporarily adjusting their visitor policy to allow only one visitor per patient per day.
Visiting hours are from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
TMH listed the following as requirements for visitors:
- All permitted visitors must undergo a health screening upon entering the facility. Those who don’t pass this screening will not be allowed entry.
- All visitors must properly wear an approved protective face mask while in the hospital. If you do not have one, we will provide one upon entry. If a visitor is non-compliant with properly wearing a mask, they will be asked to leave.
- All visitors must follow the CDC’s guidelines on handwashing and social distancing.
- Patients who are at end-of-life will be allowed a maximum of three (3) visitors at one time.
- Visitor access is limited to (a) their final destination (patient room or provider’s office) as well as (b) Café 1300 (cafeteria), Eyes of Texas Café, Gift Shop or designated visitor area.
- Patients who are known COVID-19 positive or under investigation for COVID-19 will not be allowed visitors.
- Patients requiring a care partner or visitor past 7 pm will be addressed on a case-by-case basis (including end-of-life, specific care givers and special needs).
- A sitter hired by the patient or patient’s family is not deemed a visitor, but part of the care provider team serving the patient.
- A member of clergy or a religious leader may visit a patient in addition to one visitor per day.
- Unless otherwise noted, visitors for the Main Hospital and M.T. Mustian Center should utilize the visitor screening area in the Dozier Atrium.
- No visitors under age 16 barring extenuating circumstances.