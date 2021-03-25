Menu

Tallahassee mayor proposes Election Day to become city holiday

Posted at 9:52 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 22:00:40-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In the Tallahassee City Commission meeting Wednesday, Mayor John Dailey proposed that Election Day become a city holiday for city employees.

Dailey tweeted his reasoning later Wednesday night, "I believe as the capital city of Florida we must do everything possible to remove barriers to voting."

The proposal stems from the "recent proliferation of voter suppression attempts across the country," Dailey wrote in the tweet.

Currently, Election Day is not a holiday on the federal level but states Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Rhode Island and New York have made Election Day into a state holiday.

The proposal was added unanimously to the agenda for the next meeting, with the exception of City Commissioner Jack Porter, who was out of chambers when the motion was passed.

The next City Commission meeting is April 7 at 3 p.m. at City Hall.

