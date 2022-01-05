Watch
Tallahassee mayor John Dailey tests positive for COVID-19

Mayor said test result was confirmed Wednesday
Mayor John Dailey
Posted at 1:55 PM, Jan 05, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — City of Tallahassee mayor John Dailey announced on Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a post on his Twitter account, Dailey noted that he tested positive Wednesday morning.

“Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated so my symptoms are mild, but this is a stark reminder of just how transmissible this latest variant is. We must all continue to do our part - get tested, get vaccinated, get boosted,” Dailey said in a post on his Twitter account.

The mayor added individuals can find more information on testing and vaccinations at safeandhealthybigbend.com.

